Madha Gaja Raja, starring Vishal, Anjali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Santhanam, has finally seen the day of lights after 11 years, and guess what? It is set to be Kollywood’s first big success in 2025. No one in their dreams would have thought that this old film would mint big moolah at the Indian box office, and it seems that everything was written in destiny. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 3!

Directed by Vinayagar Sundar Vel, aka Sundar C, the film was supposed to release on Pongal 2013, but it witnessed multiple delays due to legal and financial issues. Finally, it made its way to the big screen on January 10. From critics, it opened with mostly favorable reviews, and word-of-mouth among the ticket-buying audience has been positive so far.

Madha Gaja Raja released on Sunday and clocked a good start of 3 crores. On Monday, it didn’t show any drop and remained rock-steady by earning 3 crores. Yesterday, on the Pongal holiday, the film witnessed a crazy jump of 106% as 6.20 crores came in. Overall, the Tamil entertainer earned an impressive 12.20 crore net at the Indian box office after 3 days.

As word-of-mouth is favorable, Madha Gaja Raja will remain stable on weekdays. Again, during the second weekend, a huge jump is expected. At the current pace, it will become a big success at the Indian box office.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1- 3 crores

Day 2- 3 crores

Day 3- 6.20 crores

Total- 12.20 crores

Reportedly, the Vishal starrer is made on a budget of 15 crores. The entire budget will be recovered today or tomorrow; from there, the journey of becoming the first Kollywood hit of 2025 will start. To become a hit, it needs to earn 30 crores, which looks achievable in the current scenario.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

