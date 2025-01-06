Madha Gaja Raja is getting released on the occasion of Sankranthi. The makers held a pre-release event yesterday on Sunday. Film’s lead actor Vishal and director Sundar C attended the event.

During the event, Vishal’s health caused concern. He was shivering because of a high fever. Fans became worried when they saw this. Vishal is known for his dedication and professionalism. Despite being unwell, he attended the event to promote his film.

One user on X wrote, “Though he has a high fever, he came to promote his film #MadhaGajaRaja.” Another user commented, “What happened to him? His hand was shaking so much, he couldn’t even hold the mic. Get well soon, Vishal.”

What happened to him 😭😭.his hand was so shaking can’t even hold the mic 😭Get well soon na @VishalKOfficial #MadhaGajaRaja #Vishal #MadhaGajaRajaJan12 pic.twitter.com/6iFcAhBSFN — Sathish VJ ✨💫 (@S_A_T_H_I_S) January 5, 2025

Many fans are expressing their concern and are sending messages wishing Vishal a speedy recovery from the fever.

Madha Gaja Raja is a Tamil action-comedy film. The film stars Vishal, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Santhanam. It began production in 2012 and was completed in 2013. However, it remained unreleased for over ten years due to financial issues. The film will finally hit theatres on January 12, 2025 during the Pongal weekend.

Other actors in the film include Anjali, Sathish, Sonu Sood and the late Manobala.

Meanwhile, Vishal is working on the sequel of Thupparivaalan 2. It will mark his debut as a director. Vishal has appeared in popular films like Thaamirabharani, Poojai, Mark Antony, Veerame Vaagai Soodum, Rathnam and Action.

