Tamil actor Vishal sent his fans into a tizzy when he fainted on stage during a public function held in Villupuram, Tamil Nadu. The solemn incident took place on Sunday, May 11, at the Miss Koovagam 2025 beauty pageant for the transgender community. Vishal was supposed to grace the occasion as the chief guest.

Vishal’s manager, Hari, shared that Vishal had not eaten food but only consumed some juice, which could have led to him fainting. When he fainted, individuals who were around him, including fans and event organisers, came to his rescue and administered first aid there and then. Soon after, he was rushed to a hospital for emergency treatment. The ceremony was held at Koovagam village as part of the cultural festival. Ex-minister K. Ponmudy also attended the function.

Actor Vishal Health Update The actor fainted at an event the other day#Vishal pic.twitter.com/NsTdUSWnK5 — M9 NEWS (@M9News_) May 12, 2025

Actor Releases Statement After Recovery

After receiving treatment, Vishal shared an update for his worried fans. As per News Nine, he said, “I recently had a common fever, and I’m completely recovered now. There were false rumors claiming I wouldn’t be able to work for three or six months, but none of it is true.” Doctors have instructed the actor to take good care of his health and eat normally. His fans, who witnessed the viral video of him falling, were worried on social media.

This is not the first time Vishal has been hospitalized due to health problems this year. He had dengue in January. He also appeared weak during the pre-release event of his film Madha Gaja Raja, where he needed support to stand.

Vishal’s Career and Upcoming Projects

Vishal, who has action-oriented roles to his name, was most recently seen in Madha Gaja Raja alongside Anjali and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. Some of his more popular films include Mark Antony, Poojai, Irumbu Thirai, Thimiru, Thaamirabharani, and Sandakozhi. His rugged good looks and great acting have earned him a huge fan following.

While fans await his new projects, they also pray he emphasizes his well-being. The recent incident is a reminder that even strong screen heroes need to take care of themselves off-screen too.

