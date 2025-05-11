After enduring a rough phase at the box office, Vishwak Sen is stepping back into the spotlight with his third directorial venture, Cult. The film was officially launched in Hyderabad with a traditional pooja ceremony, and its shoot commenced on the same day. This marks a major turning point in Vishwak’s career as he attempts a strong comeback following the trolling and commercial failure of Laila.

Vishwak Sen Goes All-In with His Third Directorial

Vishwak Sen is going all out this time. Not only is he directing Cult, but he is also headlining the film, just as he did with Falaknuma Das and the commercially decent Das Ka Dhamki. Backed by Tarak Cinemas and Vanmaye Creations, this new venture promises scale, grit, and originality.

#CULT – #Vishwaksen Directorial Dialogues – Tharun Bhaskar Music – Ravi Basrur Set to release in Telugu, English, Hindi, Spanish, and Japanese. pic.twitter.com/ddrEwaJfds — Whynot Cinemas (@whynotcinemass_) May 11, 2025

Cult is reportedly (Via OTTplay) inspired by a real-life incident in Vietnam and explores a high-stakes action drama set in a global context. Vishwak has also revealed that over 20 fresh faces will be introduced through this film. Gayatri Bharadwaj and Yagnya Turlapati have been cast as the leading ladies. Adding further weight is music director Ravi Basrur, known for crafting powerful soundscapes in films like KGF.

Meanwhile, Tarun Bhascker, known for films like Pelli Choopulu and Keedaa Cola, is on board as the dialogue writer.

International Language Strategy for Global Impact

In a dramatic and unprecedented step, Cult is going to release not just in Telugu and Hindi but also in English, Spanish, and Japanese. This multi-cultural release strategy makes it stand out, indicating Vishwak Sen’s unambiguous vision to place the film on an international platform.

Interestingly, Cult will not be released in other prominent South Indian languages such as Tamil, Kannada, or Malayalam, which implies that the content is customized to global sensibilities over regional reach.

Starting a project of this magnitude during a trying time is no easy task. Vishwak Sen’s choice to undertake various roles indicates resolve, faith, and a desire for rebirth. Cult stands as a high-stakes experiment in storytelling, scale, and global reach, and all eyes are now on how this daring project unfolds.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more South updates!

