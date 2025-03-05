Vishwak Sen’s latest film Laila has created quite a stir in the entertainment world. The film was originally released in theaters on February 7, 2025. The film brought controversy and mixed reviews yet it continues to spark conversations about bold storytelling and creative experimentation.

Now the film is set to make its digital debut on Aha Video from March 7 giving audiences another chance to experience its unique story.

At the heart of Laila is the story of Sonu who is a young man with dreams of success works as a hairdresser in his own studio. Sonu is admired by many in his community for his style and charm. Buy trouble soon finds him when he crosses paths with a local troublemaker and faces pressure from law enforcement. Sonu decides to hide his true identity by transforming himself into a woman named Laila. This change sets the stage for a mix of comedy, romance and action.

Vishwak Sen who is known for his versatile acting skills takes on the challenge of playing both Sonu and Laila. His performance along with that of his co-star Aakanksha Sharma offers a fresh perspective on traditional romantic drama. This different storyline while daring has not went well with everyone. The theatrical release was met with criticism and a less-than-stellar response leading many to wonder if the film’s creative risks paid off.

Despite its rough start at the box office, Laila now embarks on a new journey through digital streaming. Early reports had suggested that the film might appear on a well-known global platform; however final decision places it exclusively on Aha Video.

The movie also features a strong supporting cast that includes well-known names such as Vennela Kishore, Ravi Mariya and Babloo Prithviraj among others. Produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner, Laila was written by Vasudeva Murthy and directed by Ram Narayan. The technical team include cinematographer Richard Prasad and editor Sagar Dadi along with music by Leon James.

