Nizharkudai, a Tamil family drama starring Devayani, hit theaters on May 9, 2025. Now, fans can get ready to watch the movie online as it makes its OTT debut soon. Here’s everything you need to know about the film and where to watch it.

What’s Nizharkudai About?

The film tells the story of Lancy and Niranjan, a young couple from different religions who want to settle in the US. Their daughter Nila has a medical condition that causes seizures if she cries a lot. Because the parents are busy with their careers and visa process, Nila is often left with babysitters.

After a bad experience with one babysitter, they hire Jyoti, an older Sri Lankan refugee who lives in an old-age home. Jyoti quickly forms a close and caring bond with Nila. The story takes a tense turn when Nila goes missing. Inspector Ilavarasu investigates the case, and the mystery unfolds with surprising twists. Eventually, it’s revealed that Nila was taken by her grandparents, who had good intentions.

When & Where To Watch Nizharkudai Online

After a successful theatrical run, Nizharkudai will start streaming on Aha Video from May 30, 2025. The streaming platform announced the news on their social media, saying, “She is BACK. #Nizharkudai premieres from May 30 on @ahatamil.”

So, if you missed the film in cinemas or want to watch it again, mark your calendars for May 30 and watch it on Aha.

More About The Movie

Directed and written by Shiva Arumugam, the film explores themes of family, love, and sacrifice as the couple tries to balance their dreams and their daughter’s well-being.

Produced by Jothisiva under Dharshan Films, Nizharkudai features music by Naren Balakumar, cinematography by RB Gurudev, and editing by Rolex. Along with Devayani, the cast includes Vijjith, Kanmani Manoharan, Raj Kapoor, Vadivukkarasi, Ilavarasu, and Neelima Rani.

Check out the trailer of Nizharkudai below:

