Siddharth’s film 3BHK arrived on Prime Video last week and it has made a very disappointing start on the OTT. While the budget of the film is yet now known, it still is a profitable venture. In fact, it is the least profitable Tamil film of 2025.

Lowest Non-Netflix Debut!

Siddharth‘s film has made the lowest debut for a film that arrived on an OTT platform other than Netflix after ending its entire theatrical run. During its theatrical run, the film earned 12.34 crore net in India.

3BHK OTT Verdict

3BHK, in its debut week, garnered a viewership of 1.2 million, taking the fifth spot in the list of the most-watched films in India on OTT for the week of July 28 – August 3, as per Ormax data. The film might pick up in the upcoming week.

Here are the debut week viewership of every single theatrical release that arrived on OTT platforms after May 2025 except for Netflix.

Kesari Chapter 2: 5.7 million (Jio Hotstar) Tourist Family: 4.4 million (Jio Hotstar) Bhool Chuk Maaf: 4 million (Prime Video) Odela 2: 3.8 million (Prime Video) Veera Dheera Sooran: 3.2 million (Prime Video) Alappuzha Gymkhana: 3.2 million (Sony Liv) L2: Empuraan (JioHotstar) | Single (Prime Video): 3 million Thudarum: 2.9 million (JioHotstar) Kuberaa (Prime Video) | Maranamass (Sony Liv): 2.5 million Ground Zero: 2.4 Million (Prime Video) Ace: 2.3 Million (Prime Video) Uppu Kappurambu: 2 Million (Prime Video) Mere Husband Ki Biwi: 1.9 Million (JioHotstar) DNA: 1.3 Million (JioHotstar) 3 BHK: 1.2 Million (Prime Video)

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Ormax for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 5 weekly charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming!

