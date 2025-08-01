Despite having a slow start at the box office, Siddharth’s coming-of-age drama 3BHK stands at a total collection of 12.34 crore in its entire lifetime. The film faced a clash with Paranthu Po at the box office, but still it managed to sail at the box office.

7th Success Tamil Film Of 2025!

Interestingly, with the 12.34 crore collection, the film has managed to recover its entire budget to deliver the seventh successful Tamil film of 2025 after Maaman, Tourist Family, Madha Gaja Raja, Dragon, Paranthu Po, Kudumbasthan, and Murmur! However, it is the lest profitable amongst them all.

Is 3BHK A Hit At The Box Office?

3BHK is mounted on a controlled budget of 8 – 10 crore, and the horror comedy has churned out a profit of 54.2 – 23.4% against this controlled budget. However, it needed to earn anywhere between 16 – 20 crore to claim a hit verdict for itself.

Check out the day-wise box office collection of the coming-of-age drama.

Week 1: 7.68 crore

Week 2: 3.37 crore

Week 3: 1.2 crore

Remaining Days: 9 lakh

Total: 12.34 crore

Did 3BHK Beat Paranthu Po?

Since the budget of the film is still not specified, it would be very difficult to determine whether 3BHK was able to surpass the profits of Paranthu Po. But it did surpass the box office collection of Paranthu Po, which earned only 7.3 crore at the box office.

3BHK Box Office Summary

Check out the overall collection and profit of Siddharth’s film at the box office after 27 days.

India Net Collection: 12.34 crore

India Gross Collection: 14.56 crore

Budget: 8 – 10 crore *

Profit: 2.34 – 4.34 crore

Returns On Investment: 54.2 – 23.4%

Overseas Gross Collection: 1.75 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 16.31 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

