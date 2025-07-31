Tamil film Paranthu Po has managed to end its theatrical run on a successful note as a hit film. In fact, in the year 2025, this is the seventh Tamil film to recover its entire budget at the box office. The small budget film won the love of the audiences and the box office numbers alike!

Pushes Kudumbasthan Out Of The Top 5

The musical comedy has pushed Kudumbasthan out of the top 5 most profitable Tamil films of 2025. Kudumbasthan, also mounted on a controlled budget of 10 crore, and was one of the surprise hits of the year! It churned out a profit of 134.9% against a collection of 23.49 crore.

Is Paranthu Po A Hit At The Box Office?

Yes, Paranthu Po is a hit at the box office with a collection of 7.3 crore against a budget of 3 crore. It churned out a profit of 143% and missed the superhit mark by a whisker at the box office. But it claimed a spot as the 5th most profitable Tamil Film of 2025.

Check out the most profitable Tamil films of 2025, along with their reported budgets, net box office collection in India, and profit.

Maaman: 10 crore | 38.9 crore | 289% Tourist Family: 16 crore | 61.55 crore | 284.6% Madha Gaja Raja: 15 crore | 48.7 crore | 224.6% Dragon: 35 crore | 102.5 crore | 192.8% Paranthu Po : 3 crore | 7.3 crore | 143.3% Kudumbasthan : 10 crore | 23.49 crore | 134.9% Murmur: 2.5 crore | 5.76 crore | 130.4%

About Paranthu Po

The Tamil musical comedy starring Shiva, Grace Antony and others is rated 8.9 on IMDb. The official synopsis of the film says, “A stubborn schoolboy and his caring but financially struggling father leave city stress behind on a road trip together.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

