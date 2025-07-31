Kingdom has made a fantastic start in advance bookings for the opening day. Vijay Deverakonda is set to beat Kushi and record his biggest opening of all time. The Telugu spy action thriller has recorded the fourth-highest morning occupancy in Telugu cinema. Scroll below for the day 1 box office update!

Kingdom Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy

As per Sacnilk, Kingdom has registered occupancy of 63.56% in the Telugu belt during the morning shows on day 1. Vijay Deverakonda’s star power is roaring loud despite a regular working Thursday. This is a hint enough that Gowtam Tinnanuri’s directorial is heading for a smashing start at the box office.

Kingdom beats Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Vijay Deverakonda and Satyadev starrer has recorded the 4th best occupancy for a Telugu film in 2025. Kingdom missed out on beating Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu (64%) by a small margin. It also remained behind Sankranthiki Vasthunam and HIT 3.

Take a look at the top day 1 morning occupancies of major Tollywood releases in 2025:

HIT 3 – 79% Sankranthiki Vasthunam – 70% Hari Hara Veera Mallu – 64% Kingdom – 63.56% Daaku Maharaaj – 60%

Ram Charan’s Game Changer (56%) is now out of the top 5 morning occupancies of 2025 in Telugu cinema.

Set to clock Vijay Deverakonda’s career-best opening

Since 2022, Liger marks the best opening in the career of Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda with earnings of 15.95 crores on day 1. As predicted by Koimoi before, Kingdom will open in the range of 17-19 crores, which means history will be rewritten! Exciting times ahead.

More about the Telugu spy thriller

Released on July 31, 2025, the ensemble cast features Vijay Deverakonda, Satyajit, Bhagyashri Borse, Baburaj, Goparaju Ramana, and Manish Chaudhari, among others. It is produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

