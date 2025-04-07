Mohanlal starred in the most expensive Malayalam film ever made, L2: Empuraan, and created new milestones at the worldwide box office. Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial has attained new heights, becoming the first-ever Mollywood film to clock the 250 crore milestone globally. Scroll below for the latest updates!

Unreal, unseen before!

In only 11 days, L2: Empuraan has recorded history by earning 255.69 crores gross, the first ever for Malayalam cinema. It has crushed the lifetime collections of Manjummel Boys (242 crores) to become the #1 Mollywood grosser worldwide.

L2: Empuraan has garnered 98.47 crores net in India, which is around 116.19 crores in gross earnings. The remaining 139.50 crore gross come from the international circuit. The highest a Malayalam film had grossed at the overseas box office was 73.40 crores, minted by Manjummel Boys. Mohanlal’s film has set new benchmarks with 90% higher collections in only 11 days.

Highest Indian grossers of 2025 at the worldwide box office

At the top spot is Vicky Kaushal’s blockbuster Chhaava with earnings of 821.18 crores gross so far. That feat will be difficult not only for the Lucifer sequel but any upcoming Indian film. However, L2 is also unstoppable and will end its run at #2 by surpassing Sankranthiki Vasthunam today.

Take a look at the top 5 Indian grossers of 2025 worldwide:

Chhaava: 821.18 crores Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 256.54 crores L2: Empuraan: 255.69 crores Sikandar: 197.46 crores Game Changer: 191.81 crores

L2 vs Lucifer Worldwide

Back in 2019, Lucifer created a massive buzz all across. It ended its lifetime run, accumulating 127.5 crore gross at the global box office. In only 11 days, the sequel has raked in 100.54% higher collections.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Sikandar Box Office Day 8: 60% Budget Recovered + Salman Khan’s 2nd Highest Post-Covid Grosser But There’s Little Hope Left!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News