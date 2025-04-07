Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna led Sikandar has entered its second week at the Indian box office. It witnessed slight growth in box office collections on day 8, but they’re far from enough. The action thriller is far from recovering its massive budget and will likely end its theatrical run as a losing affair. Scroll below for the latest updates!

Highly disappointing 2nd Sunday

Despite bad reviews, Bollywood biggies often show favorable growth during the initial weekends. It is only the 8th day of AR Murugadoss’ directorial, but it showcased an improvement of only 15% compared to 5.24 crores earned on the previous day.

On day 8, Sikandar minted box office collections of 6.02 crores. This is yet another occasion where Salman Khan scored one of the lowest Sunday earnings in recent years. The cumulative total now stands at 121.02 crores.

The action-thriller has limited time to mint moolah as Sunny Deol’s Jaat is arriving on April 10, 2025. It will be a public holiday due to Mahavir Jayanti and if it opens to good reviews, Salman Khan starrer will have little hope left. Going by the current trends, it might conclude its box office run around 150 crores.

Take a look at the box office breakdown of Sikandar below:

Week 1: 115 crores

Day 8: 6.02 crores

Total: 121.02 crores

Another losing affair for Salman Khan!

Sikandar is made on an estimated budget of 200 crores. So far, it has recovered only 60% of the total investment. Double-century may be impossible, which means it will conclude its journey as a losing affair.

Sikandar vs Salman Khan’s post-Covid box office

There’s a little sigh of relief as Salman Khan has at least found his 2nd highest-grossing film in the post-Covid era.

Take a look at the complete list below:

Tiger 3 (2023): 286 crores Sikandar (2025): 121.02 crores (8 days) Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023): 110 crores Antim (2021): 37.55 crores

The #1 spot will be out of reach. Better luck next time, Bhaijaan!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

