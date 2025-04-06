AR Murugadoss’ directorial Sikandar is inching towards the 200 crore club at the worldwide box office. It had recently surpassed Sky Force to become the second highest-grossing Bollywood film worldwide. Salman Khan has now surpassed his last Eid release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Scroll below for the week 1 update!

Beats KKBKKJ in India too!

Sikandar has collected 115 crores in 7 days at the domestic box office. It witnessed a disappointing first Saturday, with only 5.24 crores coming in. However, the action thriller managed to beat the lifetime of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (110 crores).

In the next four days, Sunny Deol‘s Jaat is arriving in theatres. If the content clicks with the audience, the Salman Khan starrer may suffer due to fewer show counts as well as a major dip in footfalls. Fingers crossed!

Clocks half-century overseas!

Salman Khan & Rashmika Mandanna starrer continues at a slow yet steady pace at the overseas box office. It has accumulated 52.15 crores gross in the first week. But there’s a long way to go as Chhaava is currently the #1 Bollywood grosser of 2025 with an international total of 100.90 crores.

Inching closer to 200 crore club globally

At the worldwide box office, Sikandar has earned 187.85 crores gross in 7 days. Take a look at the breakdown below:

India net- 115 crores

India gross- 135.70 crores

Overseas gross- 52.15 crores

Worldwide gross- 187.85 crores

The Eid 2025 release has also surpassed Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan at the worldwide box office. It concluded its journey at 182.80 crores gross.

The next target is Dabangg 3 with 217 crores gross. Post that, it will be competing against Salman Khan’s Tubelight (223.24 crores).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

