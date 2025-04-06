Sunny Deol has teamed up with Pushpa 2 producers Mythri Movie Makers for his next Bollywood outing. He is set to rule the South with his upcoming action thriller, Jaat. Gadar 2 may be out of reach, but where will it stand among his biggest openers of all time? Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni in his Hindi debut, Jaat also features Regina Cassandra, Randeep Hooda, Ayesha Khan, Saiyami Kher, Zarina Wahab, Dayanand Shetty, Ajay Ghosh, Vineet Kumar Singh and Jagapathi Babu, among others, in pivotal roles. It is slated to hit theatres worldwide on April 10, 2025.

Jaat vs Sunny Deol’s highest openers

Sunny Deol delivered the biggest opening of his lifetime with Gadar 2, which grossed a whopping 40.10 crores on its day 1. Unfortunately, no other film in his career has managed to cross the 10 crore mark on its opening day. Yes, you heard that right!

Check out Sunny Deol’s biggest openers below:

Gadar 2: 40.10 crores Yamla Pagla Deewana: 7.75 crores Ghayal Once Again: 7.20 crores Yamla Pagla Deewana 2: 7.10 crores Singh Saab The Great: 5.50 crores Chup: 3.06 crores

Jaat Box Office Day 1 Potential

Given the current trends, Jaat is projected to open in the 10-13 crore range. This means Gopichand Malineni’s action thriller is confirmed to take the #2 spot among his top opening days of all time. In fact, it could go almost 68% higher than Yamla Pagla Deewana, which currently holds the second spot.

This is definitely a good sign for Sunny Deol, who will hopefully continue the streak of success after the blockbuster Gadar 2.

