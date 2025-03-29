Randeep Hooda is one of the finest actors of Indian cinema. Known for his intense performances in films like Highway, Sarbjit, and the recently released Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, he is also not one to mince words. At the sixth edition of The Indian Express’ Expresso event in New Delhi, the actor spoke candidly about the current crisis in Bollywood. He pointed out how the industry’s obsession with trends has led to a lack of originality, calling the practice “bhed chaal” (herd mentality).

Hooda expressed concern over how Bollywood is increasingly following formulas, chasing past successes instead of creating original content. He also praised South Indian cinema for its authenticity, grounded characters, and connection with real human emotions, elements he believes Hindi filmmakers are moving away from. According to Hooda, while OTT platforms offer hope for creative storytelling, they too are succumbing to commercial pressures.

Randeep Hooda Slams Bollywood’s Formulaic Approach

Randeep Hooda did not hold back as he shared his unfiltered views on the current state of Bollywood. Speaking at The Indian Express’ Expresso event, the actor criticized the industry for its herd mentality, lamenting how everyone blindly follows trends instead of focusing on genuine filmmaking.

“I would bring it down to bhedh chaal. If one thing works, then similar things start getting made. Sabko vahi banaana hai. Abhi sabko Stree ke baad horror comedy banaana hai. I, as an actor, don’t think that should be a parameter. So, there is a crisis going on because of many things,” Hooda remarked. The actor further pointed out that most Hindi films have become formulaic and devoid of creativity. “There’s a lot of film execution happening now, not filmmaking. We have isolated ourselves in the ivory tower a little. There’s little room for experimentation,” he said.

Drawing a sharp contrast, Hooda praised South Indian filmmakers for staying true to their culture and making authentic, character-driven films. “Their working is very different. I really admire what they do. It is also because they are still trying to make movies about their own culture. Their sensibility is more basic human emotions, which is appealing to a larger audience,” he noted.

Despite his frustrations with the industry, Hooda remains optimistic. He expressed his desire to push the boundaries with experimental films, stating, “There needs to be somebody who puts down their foot, hopefully that’s me because I want to do both of them. I am trying to do something experimental enough and choosing a subject which connects with a larger amount of people.”

