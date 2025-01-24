For excellent reasons, one of Bollywood’s finest actors, Randeep Hooda, has made the headlines again. He has secured a significant role in the upcoming Hollywood action thriller Matchbox, directed by Sam Hargrave. This marks Hooda’s second foray into Hollywood, following his successful collaboration with Hargrave on Netflix’s Extraction in 2020.

Matchbox is based on Mattel’s iconic die-cast toy vehicle line, created in 1953 by automotive enthusiast Jack Odell. Hooda will share the screen with renowned Hollywood star John Cena alongside other notable actors such as Teyonah Parris, Jessica Biel, and Sam Richardson. The movie’s production continues in Budapest, where Hooda joins the dynamic cast.

From Extraction to Matchbox: Randeep Hooda’s Hollywood Career Grows Ahead

As confirmed by Variety, Randeep Hooda has been cast for a role in Matchbox. The film’s plot revolves around childhood friends who must reunite to prevent a global disaster, rediscovering their bond. WWE and Hollywood icon John Cena is set to lead the movie with his charm. After his impressive portrayal of Saju in Extraction, where he worked alongside Chris Hemsworth, Hooda’s return to Hollywood under Sam Hargrave’s direction is highly anticipated.

The movie began filming in Budapest in January 2025. As per Budapest Reporter, the film will also be shot in Slovakia and Los Angeles. The movie is produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, and Robbie Brenner and is directed by Sam Hargrave. He is known for his stunt work on films like Avengers: Endgame, The Hunger Games, Deadpool 2, and Thor: Ragnarok. Further, he was the director of Extraction, the film where Hooda made his Hollywood debut.

Randeep Hooda most recently starred in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar and is set to play the role of Dev Singh Rajput in Sunny Deol’s Jaat, and then will star in Matchbox. With a talented cast, including Cena, Parris, Biel, and Richardson, the film promises to be a must-watch for fans of both Bollywood and Hollywood.

