The 2025 Oscar nominations have finally been declared, but the list might have raised a few eyebrows as it revealed a series of unexpected high-profile omissions, sparking conversations across the industry.

Angelina Jolie & Nicole Kidman Fell Short In The Oscar Race

Angelina Jolie, already reeling from a legal battle against her ex, Brad Pitt, came across another heartbreak after being snubbed without getting a single nomination despite her highly acclaimed performance in Maria. Nicole Kidman, who triumphed at the Venice Film Festival and the National Board of Review for her role in Babygirl, was also absent from the Best Actress category.

Angelina Jolie Was Snubbed. She Deserved an #Oscar Nomination. pic.twitter.com/JAkzMbPerC — Cinema Tweets (@CinemaTweets1) January 23, 2025

Selena Gomez & Denzel Washington Bite The Dust As Well

Gomez’s “butterfly moment” since getting engaged to Benny Blanco got a reality check as she was overlooked for her performance as Best Supporting Actress in ‘Emilia Pérez.’ Instead, her co-star Zoe Saldaña got the nod.

This might come as a major shocker to the singer, as she was widely predicted to be a lock in the category. But now that the list is out, Gomez has to find a way to ‘Calm Down.’

‘Selena Gomez’ is the only actress in ‘Emilia Perez’ who did not receive any nominations at the 2025 #Oscar She was one of the actresses who had the biggest campaign for an Oscar nomination by Netflix. pic.twitter.com/qBKGvDt9oz — Selena Gomez Charts (@selenagchart) January 23, 2025

Denzel Washington, often considered one of the greatest actors of all time, was overlooked for his gripping role as Macrinus in Gladiator II. Similarly, Daniel Craig, celebrated for his performance as William Lee in ‘Queer,’ missed out despite accolades from the National Board of Review and a Golden Globe nomination.

Pamela Anderson’s Dream Run Lives Short

Pamela Anderson, who had been gaining awards-season momentum for her lead role in The Last Showgirl, was also left off the list despite being previously nominated for the Gotham Awards, the Golden Globes, and the Screen Actors Guild Awards for her role as Shelly in the film. Her co-star, Jamie Lee Curtis, did not receive a Best Supporting Actress nod either.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pamela Anderson (@pamelaanderson)

Other Notable Omissions

Other notable omissions included Danielle Deadwyler for her role in Netflix’s musical drama The Piano Lesson, Marianne Jean-Baptiste for her role in Hard Truths, and Jonathan Bailey for his performance in Wicked.

Despite Bailey’s snub, Wicked still garnered 10 nominations, with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo recognized in acting categories. The Original Score category also delivered surprises, with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ Challengers score left out despite widespread acclaim.

Hans Zimmer’s Dune: Part Two score was deemed ineligible, as the Academy determined it overlapped too heavily with the first film’s music. The Oscars 2025 are set to take place on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

