Keith Urban is firmly against his daughter Sunday stepping into the Hollywood spotlight, despite the industry’s eagerness to court her talent and the family’s own deep ties to showbiz.

The 16-year-old has already caught the eye of casting agents and made waves on the runway, but her country superstar dad is grappling with nerves over her potential exposure to the darker side of fame.

Keith Urban’s Protective Instincts

Urban reportedly hoped Sunday would hold off on pursuing a career for a few more years, but invitations to audition have been pouring in, especially with her mother, Nicole Kidman, by her side at high-profile events like W magazine’s pre-Globes party.

“He’d have liked Sunday to have another year or two before diving into any kind of career, but Nicole’s team have been inundated with invitations for Sunday to audition, “ a source told RadarOnline. “Everyone wants to know if she can act like her talented mom.”

While Keith supports his daughters’ dreams, he’s protective, particularly after Sunday faced online trolls following her Paris Fashion Week debut.

The source added that Keith will “always be supportive of the girls’ wishes, but he takes his job as family protector very seriously. He knows Nicole has the absolute best security money can buy, but that won’t protect Sunday from the nastiness that goes on in Hollywood.”

Nicole Kidman’s Proud Support

Kidman, however, beams with pride and is ready to guide her daughter into the spotlight. With a track record of navigating fame herself, she believes Sunday is capable of handling the pressures, and her agents are already eyeing opportunities for the teen.

Meanwhile, Urban’s concerns center on shielding his daughter from Hollywood’s pitfalls, knowing firsthand the toll it can take.

“Sunday’s already had to face down trolls over her modeling debut, so things are sensitive for Keith right now. He admires how she’s handling it, but he does worry about his little girl getting chewed up and spat out like so many young kids in Hollywood,” a source told Woman’s Day.

Nicole Kidman Eyes a Hollywood Hiatus

While Sunday’s star seems to be rising, Kidman herself is contemplating slowing down. Inspired by advice from her late mother, she’s reportedly planning a break from her relentless schedule.

“Nicole will always be haunted by her mother’s words and she’s finally ready to heed her advice. She’s been working hard ever since she was 16,” a source said. “… She’s looking at a short-term hiatus and eventually semi-retirement where she can dip in and out for a special project like Meryl Streep.”

The insider claimed, “She’s hoping to wrangle a six-month break. She’ll be back, of course. She gets offered roles that are jus too good to turn down. But for now the focus is getting some quality family time in. The girls are excited for Nicole to just be mom.”

