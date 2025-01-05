Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban seem to have cracked the code to marital bliss—and it starts in the bathroom. Forget grand gestures or couples’ therapy; their secret sauce involves plumbing fixtures.

According to Kidman, the couple’s harmonious 18-year marriage thrives thanks to their double-headed shower and separate toilets. Yes, their relationship advice might sound like a home renovation pitch, but hey, it’s working.

Nicole Kidman Shared the Secret to Her Marriage

In a playful moment during her recent W magazine cover story, Kidman let slip their unorthodox formula for love. A double-headed shower? Essential. Separate commodes? Non-negotiable.

As if to cement her argument, the Oscar-winning actress added that she and Urban often serenade each other during their steamy duet sessions, giving new meaning to the term “shower concert.”

Apparently, Keith’s new songs have their humble beginnings echoing off the bathroom tiles. “I’ll hear his new songs forming,” she said.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Tied the Knot in 2006

The two, both 57 and as dazzling as ever, tied the knot back in 2006, and their love story has since welcomed daughters Sunday, now 16, and Faith, 13.

Before Urban, Kidman had a high-profile marriage with Tom Cruise, during which they adopted daughter Isabella and son Connor. That chapter closed in 2001, paving the way for her love story with the Australian country star.

Urban’s not one to hold back on his admiration, either. For their 13th anniversary in 2019, he took to Instagram to celebrate their “magic, music, romance, wild adventures, and the ongoing discovery of pure love.”

Interestingly, they’re not alone in this creative approach to coupledom. Carson Daly and his wife, Siri Pinter, are champions of the “sleep divorce,” spending most nights apart to improve their rest—and their relationship.

“It’s been good for us,” the ‘Today’ show co-host, 51, explained at the time. “I highly recommend it.”

Meanwhile, ‘Shark Tank’s’ Barbara Corcoran swears by the practice of occasional bedroom invitations, which she claims keeps the spark alive after 40 years of marriage.

“I have to invite him in — he invites me in occasionally,” the 75-year-old said.

It seems that when it comes to long-lasting love, it’s all about finding what works for you—even if that means turning your bathroom into a sacred sanctuary or redefining what a shared space looks like.

For Kidman and Urban, it’s double the showerheads, double the happiness, and just enough room to sing their hearts out.

