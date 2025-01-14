Nicole Kidman has candidly reflected on the intense and provocative experience of filming her latest project, ‘Babygirl,’ describing it as her most emotionally and physically exposing role to date.

The film, which hit UK cinemas on January 10, has sparked significant buzz for its bold exploration of power, passion, and vulnerability.

The Plot of ‘Babygirl’

In the erotic thriller directed by Halina Reijn, Kidman takes on the role of Romy, a high-powered CEO and married mother who becomes entangled in a steamy and tumultuous affair with her younger intern, Samuel, played by Harris Dickinson.

Antonio Banderas joins the cast as her husband, Jacob, with supporting performances from Sophie Wilde and Esther McGregor adding depth to the story.

The Emotional Toll of Filming

The film’s raw portrayal of Romy and Samuel’s affair delves deep into the complexities of power dynamics and sexual tension.

The intensity of the scenes often pushed Kidman to her limits, leading her to pause filming at times when the emotional and physical demands became overwhelming.

She admitted that the constant focus on intimate scenes left her feeling emotionally burned out, even to the point of frustration with the process.

“There was an enormous amount of sharing and trust and then frustration. It’s like, ‘Don’t touch me’,” Kidman explained in an interview with The Sun. “There were times when we were shooting where I was like, ‘I don’t want to orgasm any more’. Don’t come near me. I hate doing this. I don’t care if I am never touched again in my life! I’m over it. It was so present all the time for me that it was almost like a burnout.”

A Supportive and Safe Environment

Despite the challenges, Kidman credited the safe and supportive environment created by the production team, particularly the intimacy coordinator, Lizzy Talbot.

Both Kidman and Dickinson emphasized the importance of having such a role on set to navigate sensitive scenes with care and professionalism.

“She was important for the film and broke the unnecessary barrier and conversation around what you have to do,” Dickinson said.

Speaking of the film’s director, Kidman added, “I knew [director] Halina [Reijn] wasn’t going to exploit me. It’s the story I wanted to be part of, that I wanted to tell.”

The collaborative atmosphere fostered by Reijn ensured that boundaries were respected, allowing the actors to fully commit to their characters without fear of exploitation.

Kidman previously spoke about her appreciation for such roles, emphasizing the importance of preserving the actors’ space and creating a sacred “bubble” on set.

“I’m a huge believer still in the sacredness of the set or the actors’ space and it never being violated,” she admitted. “It’s ours, it’s the bubble, and then there’s the world outside.”

