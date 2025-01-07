Babygirl, starring Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson, is facing a tough battle at the box office. It was released by A24 and has reached its first significant milestone. The movie received good ratings from critics, but the erotic thriller is running in fewer theatres compared to the other films. The fewer screen numbers might be a reason for its poor performance. Scroll below for the deets.

The movie made news for its erotic theme, and it premiered at the 81st Venice International Film Festival last year. Nicole won the Volpi Cup for Best Actress. The erotic drama also premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, and the National Board of Review named it one of the top ten films of 2024. They awarded Kidman the Best Actress prize.

Babygirl has been certified fresh by the critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and they gave it a 78% rating. The critics say, “Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson memorably smolder together in Babygirl, with writer-director Halina Reijn’s clinical gaze keeping this sexually frank thriller more provocative than prurient.” The movie was awarded a B – on CinemaScore.

Nicole Kidman’s movie collected a solid $4.5 million on its second three-day weekend over just 2,164 theatres, as per Luiz Fernando’s report. According to the report, this is the same as what it earned on its first weekend, and with that, the film has hit a $16.1 million cume in 12 days in the United States. Therefore, the erotic thriller has crossed its first significant milestone. It is reportedly eyeing $25 million to $35 million in the US.

Babygirl has collected a modest $78,415 at the international box office, and thus, the global cume has not budged much and stands at $16.19 million. Despite that, the A24 release has become one of the top 75 highest-grossing movies of 2024. It is currently at #72 after passing Borderlands.

It follows the story of a high-powered CEO who puts her career and family on the line when she starts a torrid affair with her much younger intern. It was released on December 25.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Marco Worldwide Box Office (18 Days): Crosses 90 Crores, Inches Away From Becoming Unni Mukundan’s Debut 100 Crore Grosser

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News