A Complete Unknown, the musical biopic based on Bob Dylan’s life, has pushed Timothee Chalamet’s career box office total past a massive milestone in the United States. Despite facing multiple popular films, the film is getting all the love at the cinemas. It has become Searchlight Pictures’ highest-grossing movie ever. It has recently surpassed The Menu and Poor Things. Scroll below for the deets.

Timothee is a French-American actor and producer who gained recognition after appearing in Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar and grew even more with his lead role in Call Me by Your Name. He already has the status of Hollywood A-lister after giving back-to-back hits, including Wonka and Dune: Part Two. In addition to them, he has appeared in critically acclaimed films, further solidifying his place as a versatile actor in the industry.

According to BoxOfficeReport.com, Disney/Searchlight’s A Complete Unknown, starring Timothee Chalamet as Bob Dylan, collected a solid $8.18 million this weekend across 2,835 locations in the United States. It has reached a domestic cume of $41.81 million. The musical biopic collected $2.67 million on Friday, $3.52 million on Saturday, and another $1.98 million on Sunday. It surpassed Poor Things’ $34.5 million and The Menu’s $38.5 million to become Searchlight’s highest-grossing movie ever.

The film has helped Timothee Chalamet go past the $1 billion mark at the US box office. As per Collider, Timothee’s career box office total has surpassed $1.1 billion domestically. Most of the earnings come from Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar, which is still the actor’s highest-grossing film ever.

It was nominated at the 82nd Golden Globes Awards. The film received three nominations – Timothee Chalamet for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama, Best Motion Picture, Drama, and Edward Norton for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture.

A Complete Unknown has yet to be released internationally, so the film lags behind in the collections department. However, it is performing well despite facing the biggies in the US and has secured the #6 spot in the domestic box office chart this weekend. The film experienced a dip of -29.8% last weekend.

Timothee Chalamet led A Complete Unknown, directed by James Mangold and starring Elle Fanning, Edward Norton, and Monica Barbaro in crucial roles was released on December 25 and has been running successfully in theatres.

