The romance between Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper may have surprised many, but it is growing stronger. While some fans were appalled at the mismatched pairing and their age gap, the model and the actor seem unbothered as they spend most of their time together. To add to it, even their daughters have reportedly joined them.

According to a new report, Gigi’s daughter, Khai Malik, and Bradley’s daughter, Lea De Seine, have allegedly been hanging out. As their parents explore their romance, it seems the young girls are finding friendship with each other. Here’s everything we know about the reported bonding between the two.

Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper’s Daughters Bonding Amidst Parents’ Romance?

According to People, Khai and Lea “spend time together” and “it’s very sweet.” A source told the portal about Gigi and Bradley, “They are busy with work but also prioritize their relationship and daughters.” For those unaware, Bradley shares Lea with supermodel Irina Shayk. They began dating back in 2015 and broke up in 2-17, though they still remain cordial.

On the other hand, Gigi shares Khai with superstar singer Zayn Malik. They dated for almost six years before breaking up in October 2021, allegedly because of her controversial mother, Yolanda Hadid. The two also remain cordial for their daughter, who is extremely special to them and loved by both. Zayn wrapped up the UK leg of his tour towards the end of last year.

From this month onwards, he will be seen on his US Tour. Gigi has been busy with her brand campaigns and runway walks. Bradley is working on his films and projects, while Irina also has her own set of runways and shoots to fulfill. Amidst all this, their daughters Khai and Lea spending time together is an adorable moment showcasing solidarity and bonding.

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper On Parenthood

In March 2023, Gigi told Elle that after Khai’s birth, her life had shifted, and she wanted to feel more settled. The model also added that she made her appreciate the chaos of everyday life. Zayn has always been open about how much he loves their daughter and how she has changed his life ever since she came into the world. He is often seen spending a lot of time with her.

From customizing things for her birthday to gushing about how talented she already is, the One Direction alum is always all-praises for Khai. As for Lea, Bradley has previously revealed that he is unsure if he would be alive if he weren’t a father to her. For the unversed, his journey in the industry hasn’t been easy, plagued with relationship troubles as well as substance abuse.

