Bradley Cooper‘s journey to the top could have been smoother. Long before he became the star we know, there was a time when he faced rejection for not being “handsome” enough to land leading roles. Yeah, you read that right—Cooper, the guy now practically synonymous with Hollywood charm, once got turned down for his looks.

Before rocking the screen in The Hangover and wowing us in A Star Is Born, Cooper hustled hard in Hollywood, taking whatever roles came his way. He admitted, “I’m so used to working just to work and taking whatever comes.”

Fast forward to 2009, and everything changed for the then-34-year-old actor. Cooper had a breakout year, starring in The Hangover, which became history’s most profitable R-rated comedy. Made for just $35M, it raked in a whopping $459M worldwide! “That’s testament to Warner Brothers,” Cooper said.

But the path to success wasn’t all glitz and glam for Cooper. He faced countless rejections and a challenging industry that wasn’t always kind to him. Early on, his minor TV roles often got cut, which made him superstitious about telling friends when he landed gigs. He said, “I called all my friends to watch, and each one, they cut all my stuff out!”

As he started gaining momentum, Cooper faced a turning point with The A-Team. Cast as Templeton “Faceman” Peck, he humorously noted the irony of being deemed “not handsome enough” earlier in his career. “Me and Liam, we’re like the ugly versions of those two guys,” he quipped, comparing himself to the original stars of the iconic TV show.

While Hollywood finally took notice, Cooper was also dealing with rumors about his personal life. After his split from actress Jennifer Esposito, he became a tabloid favorite, linked to Jennifer Aniston and later Renée Zellweger. But through it all, Cooper remained laser-focused on his career.

Cooper’s journey didn’t stop there; he went on to build a solid acting resume that took him from being the best friend in films like Wedding Crashers to leading man status. He even tackled Broadway, sharing the stage with Julia Roberts in Three Days of Rain, despite admitting it was nerve-wracking and caused him to lose 17 pounds during rehearsals.

Looking back, it’s clear that Cooper’s rise to fame wasn’t just about luck; it was about perseverance. He once said, “There’s been plenty of that rejection and hopes that aren’t fulfilled.” But he kept pushing, kept believing, and eventually, Hollywood caught up to his talent.

And now? Bradley Cooper’s got that A-list glow. In classic Cooper fashion, he remains humble, stating, “If you have delusions of grandeur, you’re in trouble. I try to take it day by day.” A throwback to his earlier struggles shows that while Hollywood didn’t always believe in Bradley Cooper’s looks, he never stopped believing in himself.

