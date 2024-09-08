Fresh off The Hangover, Cooper was the studio’s top choice for Hal Jordan in Green Lantern. Director Martin Campbell was all for it, but the studio wasn’t ready to meet Cooper’s price. So, Ryan Reynolds took on the role instead.

Campbell’s frustration with the studio’s choice led to some on-set drama with Reynolds, making the shoot a bit rough. Meanwhile, Cooper crushed it in the MCU as Rocket Raccoon. He proved that missing one superhero gig can lead to a legendary role elsewhere.

Green Lantern’s not done yet, though. James Gunn and Peter Safran are giving the character a fresh start in their new DC Universe. Lanterns on Max will spotlight Hal Jordan and John Stewart, while Nathan Fillion suits up as Guy Gardner in Superman: Legacy. Looks like Green Lantern’s got another shot at shining bright!

Hal Jordan: DC’s Cosmic Crusader and Green Lantern Icon

Meet Hal Jordan, DC’s cosmic superhero and the ultimate Green Lantern. Created by John Broome and Gil Kane in 1959, Jordan burst onto the scene in Showcase #22, stepping into the spotlight after the 1940s Green Lantern, Alan Scott.

Jordan’s backstory is pure superhero gold. Once a hotshot Ferris Aircraft test pilot, he scores a ring that transforms him into a galactic guardian. As a top Green Lantern Corps member, he patrols the cosmos alongside Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman.

And that Green Lantern ring? It’s packed with power—Jordan can zip through space, create energy shields, blast lasers, and rock his iconic Green Lantern look. All these powers come from his willpower, channeled through the ring and supercharged by the Green Lantern battery. His main mission? Keeping Earth in check in Sector 2814.

But wait, there’s drama! The ’90s brought Emerald Twilight, where Jordan went full villain mode after his hometown, Coast City, was leveled by Mongul. He became Parallax, a cosmic bad guy threatening the universe. He later redeemed himself, tackling Parallax and stepping into the Spectre’s vengeful role.

Green Lantern ain’t just a comic book legend—he’s a pop culture icon. From animated series and video games to the 2011 Green Lantern film with Ryan Reynolds, Jordan’s legacy shines. He’s ranked 7th in IGN’s Top 100 Comic Book Heroes and 4th in their Top 25 DC Comics Heroes. Hal Jordan’s Green Lantern—shining bright in the DC Universe!

