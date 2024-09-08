Before Hugh Jackman slashed through enemies as Wolverine in X-Men, he was running dodgeball drills and teaching push-ups at Uppingham School in England.

Jackman’s journey from gym teacher to superhero is as wild as it sounds. Born in Sydney, Australia, Hugh was just a regular kid who enjoyed school plays and fantasized about journalism. He hit pause on that dream during a gap year in 1987 and headed to England to whip kids into shape. After his stint in the UK, he returned to Sydney, finished his degree in communications, and realized he had a serious itch for acting.

In the ‘00s, he exploded onto the scene as Wolverine in X-Men. But Jackman didn’t stop at mutant mayhem. He charmed as Leopold in Kate & Leopold, sang his heart out in Les Misérables and The Greatest Showman, and voiced characters in Happy Feet and Rise of the Guardians.

His trophy case’s as stellar as his film career. An Academy Award? Check. A Golden Globe for Les Misérables. Double check. A Grammy for The Greatest Showman? Check again. Oh, and let’s not forget those two Tony Awards.

Jackman’s school years were no less impressive. He rocked My Fair Lady in 1985 and nailed it as school captain. He even quipped, “In that week I felt more at home with those people than I did in the entire three years [at university].” Talk about finding your groove!

From dodging balls to dodging bullets, Hugh Jackman’s transformation from gym teacher to global superstar proves that you never know where your next step might take you.

Hugh Jackman’s 6000-Calorie Diet: The Secret Behind His Wolverine Physique

Hugh Jackman’s transformation into Wolverine for Deadpool and the X-Men films wasn’t just about hitting the gym. It involved a jaw-dropping 6,000-calorie diet that would make anyone’s eyes widen. On The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Jackman spilled the beans on his hardcore eating plan, which was more than just stuffing his face.

Jackman cracked jokes about Fallon’s guess of “boiled rocks” but clarified the real deal: “It’s 6000 calories, and it’s not the calories you necessarily want. You can get 6,000 calories. Like half a pizza is 6,000 calories. But no, this is chicken and it’s tilapia and beans.” His diet was a precision-engineered machine for muscle gain and fat control.

The secret behind his beefed-up physique? Lean proteins like chicken and tilapia, along with green beans, for essential nutrients. These choices kept Jackman’s muscle mass high and fat low, crucial for embodying the ripped Wolverine. Spread over multiple meals, this high-calorie intake fueled his grueling training and kept him at peak performance.

Jackman’s dedication to this intense diet underscores the commitment needed to bring a character like Wolverine to life on screen.

