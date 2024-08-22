The Deadpool & Wolverine star, Hugh Jackman, has a fantastically ripped physique that makes men rightfully jealous of him. Although the Aussie star is awfully confident about his perfectly toned body, he was left highly embarrassed this one time in Japan when he allegedly misinterpreted an instruction in a spa in Japan. Scroll below for the deets.

Hugh is an immensely talented actor and an outstanding singer and dancer. His career began with theatre and television, and then Jackman transitioned into film. He is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood who has received various accolades, including a Primetime Emmy, a Grammy, and two Tonny Awards. Hugh became an icon after appearing as Logan in 2000’s X-Men and has been portraying the character of Wolverine for several years now. However, he retired from the role in 2017 with the film Logan, but with little or no persuasion, the actor has returned to the most loved part of his career.

Years ago, the Deadpool & Wolverine star revealed an amusing incident about the time when he stripped in a spa in Japan to relax, as per NDTV. When the incident occurred, Hugh Jackman was in the country to shoot for his stand-alone Marvel movie, The Wolverine. He reportedly went to a spa to unwind himself. The actor recalled it to thesun.co.uk and said, “I was getting so hot and I’m using the towel they gave me to dip into the cold water and put it on my head, and I was getting very strange looks from everybody.”

Hugh Jackman explained that he was getting mean looks from the people in the spa and got confused about it. He added, “I was feeling uncomfortable, and finally, this guy in the tub grunts and points to my head and then grunts and points to my private parts.”

The actor explained, “Finally, I realized the towel was meant to be covering my privates. I’d spent about an hour just waltzing around this place with this thing in one hand and a beer in my other.”

Hugh Jackman has once again returned as Logan in Deadpool & Wolverine alongside his buddy Ryan Reynolds. The movie is doing exceptionally well at the box office and zoomed past the one-billion-dollar mark a few days ago. It is still running successfully at the theatres, and it came out on July 26.

