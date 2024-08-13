Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have proved that they’re the power couple in the entertainment industry. Following the recent release of Reynolds’ Deadpool & Wolverine and Lively’s It Ends With Us, the couple have achieved a joint milestone, which not many Hollywood couples achieve.

Reynolds and Lively are the first couple to have their respective films rank No. 1 and No. 2 at the box office in 34 years. It Ends With Us premiered on August 9 and has already garnered $50 million, positioning it behind Deadpool & Wolverine, which grossed over $54 million this weekend, and $494.3 million domestically since its July 26 release.

This rare achievement occurred with Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, the last married couple to have their films become the top-grossing domestic films. In 1990, Willis’s Die Hard 2 was released on July 3, while Moore’s Ghost was released two weeks later. During that year, Die Hard 2 and Ghost became the top two films at the box office, while Moore’s starrer earned five Oscar nominations and won two of them.

Ghost landed the second-most successful movie at the domestic box office in 1990 with $217.6 million, and Die Hard 2 was placed at No. 8 with $117.5 million. Moore and Willis often had a strong connection through their films. The former couple first met at a screening of Stakeout in 1987 and married the same year. The pair had three daughters together before divorcing in 2000.

Likewise, Reynolds and Lively met at the set of 2011’s Green Lantern and have also teamed up for IF in 2024. Lively has also appeared in Deadpool & Wolverine as Ladypool.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Inside Out 2 Box Office (North America): Continues Its Glorious Run By Surpassing Margot Robbie’s Barbie Worth $635 Million+

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News