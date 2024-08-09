Before many actors became big stars in Hollywood, they got their start on daytime soap operas. However, this formula cannot be applied to Hollywood Legend Elizabeth Taylor, who stunned the industry when she appeared as a guest star on ABC’s daytime drama General Hospital.

Elizabeth Taylor was a legend in the field before she made a guest appearance on the longest-running American soap opera, “General Hospital” in 1981. According to the General Hospital star, Anthony Geary (Luke), Elizabeth Taylor, who was a massive fan of the show, begged for a guest stint.

Elizabeth Taylor guest-starred on General Hospital during characters Luke and Laura’s (Genie Francis) big wedding in 1981. In the episode, Taylor portrayed the original character, Helena Cassadine, one of the main villains in the series. Although Taylor appeared in only five episodes, the character lived on through two additional actresses over the years: Dimitra Arliss and Constance Towers before the character was killed off in 2015.

In a 2014 interview with TV Guide Anthony Geary, revealed that Taylor had reached out to General Hospital, begging for an invitation to the show. He said “I’m sure nobody from the network went to Elizabeth about this unsolicited, because the possibility that she’d do GH was just too crazy to even imagine. Someone from her team must have floated the idea first.”

Geary said Elizabeth Taylor, who was married to Sen. John Warner at the time, was unhappy with her life in Virginia and got hooked on Luke and Laura’s love story, which “helped her out of her lethargy every afternoon.”

Geary added, “The storyline reminded her of her youth and the great romance films of the old studio system.”

Geary revealed that after Elizabeth Taylor’s stint at General Hospital, several big names in the industry wanted to be at General Hospital. However, executive producer Gloria Monty reportedly declined to entertain the stars on the show, saying, “I don’t need stars. I make ’em!”

