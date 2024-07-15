“General Hospital” alum John Stamos once revealed he hooked up with his then daytime co-star Demi Moore when they were a part of the cast of the show back in the early 1980s. General Hospital has had numerous genetically blessed cast members walk through its doors during its 60-year run, including John Stamos and Demi Moore.

John Stamos got his start in the soap opera as Blackie Parish from 1982 to 1984. Whereas Moore starred as Jackie Templeton from 1982 to 1983.

In December 2021, Demi Moore shared a few behind-the-scenes negatives that had fans wondering if the two stars ever hooked up off-screen. In the negatives taken at someone’s apartment, Moore and John Stamos had their arms wrapped around each other. At the time, Moore captioned the picture, writing, “Wow, negatives from 40 years ago filming General Hospital… Thank you @johnstamos @justjimwarrenfor unearthing these!”

According to The List at the time, a fan commented on the post, writing, “There’s some history right there in addition to memories of happy days watching GH as a teenager,”

Fans’ curiosity regarding the stars’ off-screen shenanigans was assuaged in John Stamos’ memoir “If You Would Have Told Me.” In the book, Stamos did hint that they hooked up back in the 1980s.

Stamos, who described Demi Moore as a “firecracker with a gravelly voice and a big laugh,” recalled a friend asking them at a party if they’d ever hooked up during their time at General Hospital.

John Stamos wrote, “both look at each other, wondering what the other will say. Demi pauses to think about it. ‘I don’t know if we slept together. I think we fooled around, though.’” Stamos added, “I just smile,’ suggesting they did hook up.

