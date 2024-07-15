Shannen Doherty's net worth at the time of her death explored

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Shannen Doherty sadly passed away on July 13th, 2024 after a long battle with breast cancer. The actress, who had a long and illustrious television and film career, died at the age of 53.

During her life, Doherty consistently impressed the audience with her stellar performances. Along the way, she also amassed a considerable amount of money. Here is all you need to know about the net worth of Shannen Doherty.

Shannen Doherty Net Worth

Shannen Doherty had a net worth of $5 million at the time of her death in July 2024. The actress made a considerable amount of this fortune from her acting career. Doherty was only 10 when she began her journey in the industry, and then there was no looking back. After initial success with shows like Little House on the Prairie and Our House, and films such as Heathers and Girls Just Want to Have Fun, Doherty had her breakthrough with Fox’s Beverly Hills, 90210 in the 1990s.

For her role as Brenda Walsh in the teen drama, Doherty was paid $17,500 per episode. The actress appeared in the first four seasons of the show. She then went on to star in The WB’s fantasy drama, Charmed, playing the main role of Prue Halliwell for three seasons, and earning $75,000 per episode. She also directed a few episodes of the show.

Doherty also starred in shows like North Shore and The Secret of Lost Creek and even got her own reality show titled Shannen Says, featuring her wedding preparations with her ex-husband, photographer Kurt Iswarienko. In 2008, she reprised her role as Brenda Walsh in the Beverly Hills, 90210 revival series, 90210, and made $40,000 – $50,000 per episode for her seven-episode appearance. Then, for the 2019 reboot of the show, titled BH90210, Doherty reportedly earned $70,000 per episode.

The actress also invested in real estate. In 2004, she bought a five-bedroom and four-and-a-half-bathroom house in Malibu for $2.56 million. The 3,410-square-foot property, built in 1976, also featured amenities like a pool and a spa and offered breathtaking views of the ocean. Doherty listed the home for $4.4 million in 2008.

Meanwhile, Doherty started facing health problems as she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. After undergoing chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and surgery, the actress said she was recovering in 2017. However, the cancer returned in 2019 and advanced to stage four. After a long struggle with the disease, Doherty breathed her last on July 13th, 2024.

Must Read: Bianca Censori Leaves Almost Nothing To Imagination Wearing A Teeny-Tiny Silver Bikini Top On Her Movie Date With Kanye West, Netizens Call It “Vulgar & Grotesque”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News