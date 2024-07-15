On Saturday, July 13 Shannen Doherty, the actress behind pop culture-defining works like Heathers, Beverly Hills 90210 and Charmed passed away. The TV Icon who lost the battle with Cancer was 53-years-old.

Shannen Doherty rose to fame playing complex character in the 1988 cult classic film Heathers where she portrayed one of the titular mean-girl Heather Dukes. For people unaware of the culture defining phenomenon we’d like to say “What’s your damage?”. Start streaming the scrunchie-popularizing most quotable cult classic ASAP and your lives will never be the same.

The highschool dramedy followed the story of Veronica Sawyer (Winona Ryder) and her violent quest to take down the popular mean girls in school, the “Heather” posse. Three mean girls all named Heather. The film also featured Veronica’s psycho boyfriend J.D. (Christian Slater).

Heathers is a movie full of quotable gems. In honor of Shannen Doherty let’s take a look at her most memorable quotes.

“Veronica, why are you pulling my d*ck?” – Heather Duke

Shannen Doherty, the prettiest and most diabolical Heather of them all, uttered one of the most memorable quotes in the film. Doherty was 17 when she recited the dialogue that would be weaved into the fabric of pop culture in perpetuity.

“Because I can be” – Heather Duke

Shannen Doherty’s character’s perfect comeback for veronica’s brilliantly worded query “Why are you such a mega-bitch” encapsulated the way the TV icon unapologetically lived her life despite the constant tabloid attention.

‘Jealous Much” – Heather Duke

Shannen Doherty delivered one of the most regurgitated quotes in the movie with a withering glare.

“I prayed for the death of Heather Chandler many times, and I felt bad every time I did, but I kept doing it anyway.”- Heather Duke

The epic funeral scene which saw Shannen Doherty’s character kneeling at Heather Chandler’s casket included one of the most memorable quotes delivered by the teen Icon with her signature self-righteous smirk.

