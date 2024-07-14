Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s long-awaited Mumbai wedding included a star-studded guest list. The billionaire heir is the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, while Merchant is the daughter of pharmaceutical tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant. The couple tied the knot in a lavish three-day ceremony which began on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex in India.

Ahead of the extravagant nuptials, Kim and Khloe Kardashian arrived in India and the pair shared several photos on their Instagram Stories of their visit. Moreover, the sisters revealed they are even filming their appearance at the wedding which will be featured in an episode of their Hulu reality series The Kardashians. Kim showed off the hotel staff greeting her with flowers before she and Khloe took a rickshaw ride through Mumbai. Later, the sisters revealed their wedding looks with Kim in red and Khloe in a white and gold lehenga.

Alongside them, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also attended the wedding as the singer shared a video on Instagram dancing in the car on their way to the venue. The caption wrote, “C’mon Barbie… #AnantandRadhika”

The former WWE wrestler John Cena was also on the A-star guest list, along with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair. The highly anticipated celebration follows months of pre-wedding festivities, during which numerous famous faces joined the couple to celebrate ahead of their nuptials including Rihanna, Justin Bieber, and others.

Back in March, the couple kicked off their pre-wedding festivities with a three-day affair and hastakshar, a traditional Indian prenuptial event symbolizing the couple’s bond and commitment, held at Ambani’s private home. During the celebration, Rihanna performed her hits including All of the Lights, Work, and others.

In May, Katy Perry also performed at the couple’s masquerade bash held in Cannes during their pre-wedding cruise through Europe. Others included Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and The Backstreet Boys. A few days ago, the couple were graced with a performance from Justin Bieber at their Sangeet ceremony. He sang various songs on the stage including Love Yourself, I’m the One, Where Are You Now, and was snapped with Anant and Radhika.

Other names who attended the couple’s pre-wedding events include Bill Gates, Ivanka Trump, Hillary Clinton, and members of Bhutan’s royal family.

