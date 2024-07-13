From Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan to Rajinikanth, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Salman Khan, and Kim Kardashian, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding is an ideal big fat Indian wedding. There were several memorable moments from the D-Day, which took place on July 12. But we have picked up a few highlights for you that have gone viral on social media.

The celebrity couple’s wedding festivities began in March this year with their first pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar, followed by a second one on a luxurious cruise. The entire nation was glued to the ceremonies, and the baraat was no less than a fancy Bollywood movie.

People showed off their moves, from Rajinikanth to John Cena, at Anant Ambani’s baraat. Besides them, the outfits blinded us with sheer glam, but Isha Ambani Piramal stole the show with her mammoth bejeweled necklace. Check out some of the highlights from the Ambani-Merchant wedding.

Priyanka Chopra grooves to Chikni Chameli

Priyanka Chopra is a global star with roots in Bollywood and the ultimate ‘Desi Girl.’ Priyanka Chopra stole the show with her sizzling ‘chikni chameli’ moves from her movie Agneepath, but it was picturized on Katrina Kaif. It is an iconic Bollywood movie, and the Dostana actress nailed it, while Jiju Nick Jonas appreciated her moves like us. Priyanka sported a dazzling yellow lehenga, while Nick wore a pink sherwani and clapped for his gorgeous wife.

Priyanka Chopra dancing on Chikni Chameli 😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/c4VoBB3wFh — . (@its__tisha) July 12, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan greeting Amitabh Bachchan & Jaya Bachchan

The Bachchan family and Shah Rukh Khan have a very heartwarming relationship. SRK always touched Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan’s feet while exchanging pleasantries. He also humbly met Thalaiva Rajinikanth and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. Check out the video posted by Shah Rukh’s fan club on Twitter.

Isha Ambani’s blinding diamond necklace-

Isha Ambani is the daughter of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani and sister to Anant and Akash. Her Garden of Love necklace by Kantilal Chhotalal is an unmatched collection of rare pink, blue, green, and orange diamonds. It has a heart-shaped blue diamond in the center, surrounded by portrait-cut diamonds forming flowers. The necklace was complemented with diamond earrings, matching mang tika, and bracelets. The jewelry took four thousand artisan hours to make.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kantilal Chhotalal (@kantilalchhotalal)

Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant’s Sweet Moment-

When you marry the love of your life, everything feels good, and that reflects on your face. Radhika’s happy dance during the Varmala, and the bride and groom were all smiles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Madhuri Dixit reminding everyone why she is the OG diva-

Madhuri Dixit is known for her beauty and grace apart from being a great actress. She flaunted her moves on her iconic song Choli ke Peeche, while her husband, Shriram Madhav Nene, admired her.

she said let me show you what legacy looks like pic.twitter.com/Oqr8sqQbrR — wake up sidd (@siddanthdaily) July 12, 2024

John Cena’s Bhangra was also not on our list this year, but thanks to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the fans also got to see that.

For more updates on the lovely couple, stay tuned to Koimoi!

