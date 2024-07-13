Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are leaving no stone unturned to make Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding memorable. Several Hollywood celebs have attended the wedding festivities, and D-Day was no exception as well. Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Kim Kardashian, Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, and more were at the wedding. But John Cena stole the show for us and his signature ‘You Can’t See Me’ gesture with a desi twist! Keep scrolling for more.

Anant and Radhika tied the knot on July 12 after two pre-wedding galas and other festivities. The attendance was mind-boggling, and they all looked stunning in their attire. It was a task to choose who looked better than whom. For the unversed, John is a renowned personality who was previously a WWE wrestler but then transitioned to acting and is now quite popular in Hollywood, too.

Several video clips of celebrities dancing in Anant Ambani’s baarat has been going viral on social media including Rajinikanth. Priyanka Chopra mesmerized us with her dance, but John Cena’s bhangra with his signature ‘You can’t see me’ move is truly iconic. Cena was dressed in a light blue sherwani with silver work and a beige turban as he grooved on Daler Mehndi‘s Bolo Ta Ra Ra.

Wrestling Humble posted the clip on X, and one user wrote, “I need to see him at a Punjabi wedding.”

Another said, “My goat is doing a side quest before his retirement.”

One user quipped, “Just cena can finally be seen.”

Followed by one saying, “That’s the dance when the check cleared, and now we dance.”

A fan wrote, “He’s enjoying his moment before his farewell tour.”

“JOHN CENA DANCING TO DALER MEHENDI IS WHAT I NEEDED TO BE ALIVE,” said one user.

Followed by one fan saying.” Glad he’s having a good ole time.”

And, “He’s just happy he found something to cover his bald spot.”

One man joked, “John Cena ne bhi jio sim liya hai.”

Another said, “desi cena on fire.”

And, “Rock ko b bula hi lete — dono ka duet karwaate DESI Boys p.”

Check out the viral video here:

CENA DOING THE YOU CAN’T SEE ME BHANGRA. HE’S THE GOAT MAN 😭😭😭

pic.twitter.com/9eFFzVHTVV — Humble Wrestling (@WrestlingHumble) July 12, 2024

John Cena rocked the desi look as he posed for the media at the wedding, making his gesture and giving the media what they came for; check out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

For more updates on Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant‘s wedding, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: “Salman Khan Would Spend Nights Lying Intoxicated In Front Of Aishwarya Rai’s Vanity”: Unknown Devdas Trivia That Led To Shah Rukh Khan Being Replaced In An Iconic Scene!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News