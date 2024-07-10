The Wedding of the Year title undoubtedly belongs to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, and the celebs also have a gala at their wedding festivities. The D-day is on July 12, but the Sangeet and Haldi ceremonies are keeping everyone occupied, and the social media is filled with videos and pictures from several events. Lately, when celebs get married, there is a code of secrecy where the guests are asked not to share any pictures or videos from a wedding until the couple shares it themselves. But are there any rules for the guests attending the Ambani wedding? Keep scrolling for the deets.

Several influential personalities have attended and will attend the remaining celebrations of Anant and Radhika’s wedding ceremonies. There were two star-studded pre-wedding parties—one at Jamnagar and another at a luxury cruise party in a foreign location. International artists such as Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Backstreet Boys, and others performed for the guests attending the events. People will remember Anant and Radhika’s wedding ceremonies for years.

In previous celebrity weddings, like Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, or others, fans had to wait eagerly to get pictures of the ceremonies, and it mostly came after they tied the knot. So people might wonder whether the Ambanis and Merchants have any such rule for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Wedding, and an insider has spilled the beans to Bollywood Life.

The source revealed that Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani want their VIP guests to enjoy the festivities and give their blessings to the couple Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The insider said, “The Ambanis and the Merchant family only want the guests to have fun. They are ensuring that the guests are taken care of and are even personally attending to every guest. There are no restrictions on anyone over posting on social media.”

They added, “All they want is for everyone to simply enjoy. All the guests are like a part of the family, and they want to make it memorable for all.”

Celebs are freely sharing their looks from the event or the fun moments from the wedding festivities. Fans can also witness the biggest wedding of the year, which is what all the people on social media can talk about now. The Ambanis and the Merchants have organized a Garba night today, and we are eagerly waiting for the photos and videos to drop and fill our social media feeds.

