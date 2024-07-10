Kill Box Office Collection Day 5: Tuesday Collections Soar Above Monday & Match Opening Day!

Lakshya’s action-packed spectacle, Kill, is rewriting the script for weekday box office performance. Defying the typical drop often seen after the opening weekend rush, Kill has exhibited remarkable resilience. Keep reading to know more!

Day 5 (Tuesday) collections defied expectations, not only holding steady but experiencing a slight increase compared to Day 4 (Monday). This surge, mirroring the film’s opening day figures of 1.35 crore, suggests a positive trend fueled by favourable audience feedback. This word-of-mouth buzz has injected a much-needed dose of stability into Kill’s box office run.

However, Kill‘s path forward is about to take a sharp turn. This Friday, the film will find itself locked in a high-octane battle for audience attention with the arrival of two highly anticipated releases. Akshay Kumar‘s action drama Sarfira promises a thrilling cinematic experience, while the long-awaited sequel, Indian 2 (also known as Hindustani 2), is poised to reignite excitement for the franchise. This influx of fresh content will undoubtedly lead to a reduction in the number of screens and shows available for Kill, making the fight for box office dominance even more intense.

Despite facing direct competition from Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi), Kill amassed a commendable 8.90 crore net collection in India. A solid opening weekend foundation was laid with Friday’s collections of 1.35 crore, followed by a rise to 2.20 crore on Saturday and a peak of 2.70 crore on Sunday. While Monday witnessed a dip to 1.30 crore, Tuesday’s unexpected uptick suggests Kill might have successfully identified its core audience. Kill will soon reach the 10 crore mark by today.

The upcoming week presents a critical test for Kill. Can the film maintain its momentum and carve out a niche for itself amidst the onslaught of new releases? Or will the formidable competition from Sarfira and Hindustani 2 overshadow Kill’s performance at the box office? The next chapter in this box office battle promises to be nothing short of thrilling, as Kill fights to defy expectations and secure its place in moviegoers’ hearts (and wallets).

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

