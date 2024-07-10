Sarfira Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (2 Days To Go): Akshay Kumar Starrer Takes A Slow Start, Needs Pick-Up For Liftoff

Despite Akshay Kumar’s usual star power, his upcoming film Sarfira seems to be facing a slow climb to takeoff at the box office. Keep reading to know more!

Sarfira – Plot, Cast & Crew:

Directed by the National Award-winning Sudha Kongara, Sarfira promises to be a gripping drama set against the backdrop of start-ups and aviation. The film is designed to inspire audiences with a powerful narrative about a common man, Vir Jagannath Mhatre (played by Kumar), who defies all odds to revolutionize air travel in India. A stellar ensemble cast featuring the veteran actors Paresh Rawal, Seema Biswas and Radhika Madan adds further weight to the production.

Written by Sudha and Shalini Ushadevi, with dialogues penned by Pooja Tolani and a score by the acclaimed G.V. Prakash Kumar, Sarfira boasts a strong team behind the camera as well. The film is a collaborative effort between Aruna Bhatia (Cape of Good Films), South Indian superstars Suriya and Jyotika (2D Entertainment), and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment).

Sarfira – Day 1 Advance Booking

As of today, the film has managed to garner a first-day advance booking collection of 4.81 lakh across 890 shows, translating to 2,652 tickets sold. While not a negligible number, industry analysts are eyeing these figures with a hint of concern, considering Kumar’s typical box office draw.

Looking deeper, these initial numbers only reflect regular seating bookings. When factoring in block bookings, the gross collection jumps to 9.97 lakh. However, even with this bump, the overall picture suggests Sarfira needs to pick up momentum in the coming days.

Examining regional trends, the National Capital Region (NCR) emerges as the leader with 2.98 lakh in advance bookings. Mumbai follows with 1.87 lakh, showcasing some interest from key metropolitan audiences. But other major cities like Bhopal and Chennai haven’t quite ignited yet, registering advance bookings of 1.65 lakh and 1.15 lakh, respectively.

With a captivating trailer and a story that seems to resonate with the themes of ambition and chasing dreams, Sarfira still has time to turn things around. The coming days will be crucial in determining the film’s box office trajectory. Will Akshay Kumar‘s star power and the film’s inspiring narrative propel it to a successful opening, or will Sarfira struggle to find its footing at the box office? Only time will tell.

Mark your calendars for July 12th and decide for yourself if Sarfira takes flight or remains grounded.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

