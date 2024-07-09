It’s really sad to see Akshay Kumar going through a rough phase in terms of box office successes. There was a time when he was considered to be the most bankable actor in Bollywood, and one after another, he delivered commercial winners. Now, with Sarfira releasing this Friday, everyone has their eyes on the performance of the film. Keep reading to know more!

Akshay has always been a topic of discussion due to his pace of completing projects. Lately, he has been criticized for not dedicating himself enough to a particular film and signing films just for the sake of money. After the failure of Samrat Prithviraj and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, he was brutally slammed for not making much effort for the character.

We all know it’s just a matter of one right film, and everyone will again go gaga over Akshay Kumar. Sarfira looks to be a good fit for the actor’s current situation. He tried his hands at a periodic film, action entertainer, rescue thriller, and drama, but nothing worked. His upcoming film seems to be a good blend of emotions and thrills. Even the concept looks exciting.

Yes, it is a remake, but if it is done well, Sarfira might work wonders at the Indian box office. The hype is low, but the trailer has done enough to at least create awareness about the film’s release. Also, the viewers have liked the grounded feel of Akshay Kumar’s character. So, it could be a game changer for the actor.

As a main lead, Akshay Kumar last tasted box office success with Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, which was released in November 2021. After that, all of his theatrical releases – Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Selfiee, Mission Raniganj, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – tanked at the Indian box office. Yes, OMG 2 was a success, but it featured Akshay in a more supporting role.

So, after Sooryavanshi, it’s been 2 years and 8 months, Akshay Kumar has not delivered a theatrical success as a lead. Sarfira, which releases on 12th July, has the potential to change the picture.

