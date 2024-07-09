Kalki 2898 AD hit it out of the park during its second weekend by raking in a sensational total. Globally, the film amassed almost 150 crores gross between last Friday and Sunday, thus fastening the process of hitting the 1000 crore milestone. After such a weekend, all eyes were set to see how the second Monday turns out to be. Fortunately, a good day was witnessed, and the overall tally at the worldwide box office has crossed 850 crores gross. Keep reading to know more!

So far, everything has been working in favor of this magnum opus. Before the release, it felt like the makers weren’t doing their best to pump up the buzz. But now it feels that they were confident about the content and stardom of Prabhas. The craze of the Salaar star brought the initial crowd to theatres, and after the weekend, curiosity about the film and positive word-of-mouth are doing all the talking.

After comfortably entering the 800 crore club during the second weekend, Kalki 2898 AD saw an expected drop on its day 12. The Hindi version, which is now leading the domestic collection, saw a slightly higher drop than expected due to heavy rains in several places. Thus, the overall tally for yesterday was affected. As per estimates, the film earned 12 crores net (all languages) on the second Monday in India.

Considering the estimated collection of 12 crores net, the Indian box office total of Kalki 2898 AD stands at 526.43 (621.18 crores gross) after 12 days. In overseas, the film earned 5 crores gross on the second Monday, taking the overall total to 238.50 crores gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office stands at a staggering 859.68 crores gross.

In the next few days, the Prabhas starrer will surpass Secret Superstar’s 902.92 crore gross to become the 9th highest-grossing Indian film of all time globally.

