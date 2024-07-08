Prabhas continues to silence haters with the tremendous box office collections his latest release, Kalki 2898 AD, has garnered. It has only been 11 days, but it would be safe to say that Nag Ashwin’s directorial is the biggest Indian outing of 2024. Another feather has been added to the cap as the epic dystopian film has surpassed Salaar with staggering footfalls at the ticket windows. Scroll below for the exciting updates!

Previously, HanuMan held the record for registering the highest footfalls of 2024 in the Indian cinema. Teja Sajja led film had witnessed a staggering footfall of 1.44 crores. But that number was surpassed by Prabhas starrer within the first six days of its theatrical run.

Prabhas beats Prabhas!

In 11 days, Kalki 2898 AD has scored 2.60 crores+ footfalls nationwide. It has become the first film of 2024 to achieve the 2.5 crore mark. If that’s not enough, the epic dystopian science-fiction film has also surpassed Prabhas’ Salaar, which clocked 2.60 crores of footfalls in its lifetime.

Kalki 2898 AD is on rampage mode, and it is to be seen how many more records the film will end up breaking in its lifetime.

Box Office Collections in India

The Nag Ashwin directorial remained rock steady at the box office on the second Sunday. Around 43 crores were earned on day 11, taking the overall collections to 514.43 crores.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD stars an ensemble cast of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani. It also marks special appearances by Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mrunal Thakur.

The film is directed by Nag Ashwin and is produced by C Ashwini Dutt under his banner Vyjanthy Movies.

