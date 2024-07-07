Producer K. Niranjan Reddy took a big risk by investing in an unpopular face like Teja Sajja, but it was all worth it. His HanuMan hit it out of the park and fetched fantastic numbers at the worldwide box office. It also earned critical acclaim from all corners, and now, we’re going witness a cinematic universe of director Prasanth Varma. With such a huge success, Reddy is now putting big money into his next with Sai Dharam Tej. Keep reading to know more!

Primeshow Entertainment is producing Sai Dharam Tej’s next, which has a working title: #SDT18. Rohith KP will helm it, and the film will be a periodic saga like Hanuman. Just like Teja Sajja‘s HanuMan, this one will be made on a pan-India level, and makers are planning to release it on a grand scale.

Now, if rumors are to be believed, K. Niranjan Reddy isn’t hesitating to invest big money in #SDT18 and has planned a budget of as high as 125 crores. This is really a high cost as Sai Dharam Tej isn’t a known face outside his Telugu market. So, even this time, Reddy is playing a dicey game. If content clicks with the audience, the film is expected to do an impressive business.

For those who don’t know, HanuMan was reportedly made at a cost of 60 crores. So, compared with the Sai Dharam Tej starrer, the producer has increased the budget by 65 crores, an increment of 108.33%. With more than double the cost, it’ll be interesting to see how it performs at the box office.

Up next, K. Niranjan Reddy is coming up with Darling. It features Priyadarshi and Nabha Natesh in key roles. The film is all set to release in theatres on 19th July. The film trailer was dropped just an hour ago.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Throwback To When Samantha Said Blocking People Was Her Favorite Pastime

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News