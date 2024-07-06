Throwback to when Samantha said blocking people was her favorite pastime

Known for her versatile performances, Samantha has garnered a loyal fan base and critical acclaim. Beyond her acting, she is also admired for her candid and fearless demeanor. She has never shied away from expressing her opinions on various topics making her a distinctive figure in the entertainment industry.

One memorable instance of Samantha’s outspokenness came during the promotional events for the film U-Turn in 2018. When asked about her approach to dealing with negativity on social media, Samantha humorously revealed that blocking people is one of her favorite pastimes.

Responding to a question on what kind of people get blocked by her, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, “Anything negative I just love blocking people. Blocking is my favorite pastime.”

In addition to her affinity for blocking, Samantha shared some lighthearted insights into her social media habits. She admitted to occasionally taking screenshots of celebrities to indulge in gossip sessions with her stylist Preetham Jukalker.

On a more personal note, Samantha disclosed that her then-husband Naga Chaitanya was not particularly fond of social media. She respected his preference for privacy, rarely featuring him in her online posts.

Samantha’s Professional Front

Looking ahead, Samantha is currently involved in several promising projects. One of the most anticipated of her projects is the web series Citadel: Honey Bunny where she will star alongside Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. Adapted from the acclaimed series by the Russo brothers, Citadel: Honey Bunny is set to debut on Amazon Prime Video this year.

Furthermore, Samantha recently made headlines by announcing her debut as a producer with the upcoming film Maa Inti Bangaram.

