Netflix has announced a documentary based on the life and work of the maestro, S.S. Rajamouli. Titled Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli, the biographical docu-film will not only provide an insight into the filmmaker’s mind but also delve into his work via behind-the-scenes footage from his sets.

In the last few years, Rajamouli has taken Indian Cinema to the next level, earning global acclaim with his box-office record-breaker Baahubali franchise, and the Oscar-winning RRR. The 50-year-old is now counted among the most prolific directors in the history of Indian Cinema.

Netflix to Release Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli on August 2nd

Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli is coming to Netflix on August 2nd, 2024, the streaming platform announced on Friday. The announcement post read, “One man. Numerous blockbusters. Endless ambition. What did it take for this legendary filmmaker to reach his peak? Modern Masters: S.S. Rajamouli, coming on 2 August, only on Netflix!”

The docu-film will be presented by journalist Anupama Chopra and feature interviews with filmmakers like James Cameron, Joe Russo, and Karan Johar, who will all delve into Rajamouli’s work, sharing some interesting insights. Additionally, the director’s close friends and colleagues will also be seen in the project, including Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, and Prabhas.

The Documentary will Highlight Rajamouli’s Influence on the Film World

The film will showcase Rajamouli’s influence on not only Indian but also international cinema, through interviews and behind-the-scenes videos. Speaking about the project, producer and host Anupama Chopra said, “S.S. Rajamouli is a visionary whose imagination has altered the course of Indian cinema.”

“His craft has captivated audiences around the world. His epic narratives have redefined storytelling standards. We are thrilled to work with Netflix and Applause Entertainment to highlight his extraordinary career and his lasting influence on the world of film,” she added.

The project is part of a documentary series, Modern Masters, which will focus on the lives and craft of Indian creatives. The film is produced by Applause Entertainment and Film Companion Studios in association with Netflix.

Coming back to Rajamouli, while Baahubali and RRR made him a global icon, the director had already been churning out blockbusters ever since he ventured into filmmaking. Considered one of the greatest storytellers of our times, the filmmaker has also helmed movies like Magadheera and Eega.

