Karan Johar lives his life king-size! He loves shopping and is often seen donning luxury brands like Balenciaga, Gucci, and Versace. And there’s no denying that he is often trolled for his rich background. But the Bad Newz producer is opening up about lesser-known details about his past. Father Yash Johar once went through a major financial crunch after Dharma Productions delivered back-to-back five flops. Scroll below for all the details!

Yash Johar established Dharma Productions in 1979. It delivered the highest-grossing film of 1980, with Dostana starring Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, and Zeenat Aman in the lead. Unfortunately, the production company faced a series of disappointments after that, including Duniya (1984), Muqaddar Ka Faisla (1987) and Agneepath (1990).

After the death of Yash Johar in 2004, his son Karan Johar took over Dharma Productions. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director is currently recalling the tough times faced by his family, including selling their properties and jewelry.

Karan Johar shared in a conversation with Faye D’Souza, “Right after Dostana, Papa saw a series of about five failures. He had a small export division, which he wanted me to take over eventually. During those days, we used to get movies financed. Financers would give us money and we would pay them back with interest. When one of the films failed, my mum (Hiroo Johar) sold my nani’s flat, and when another faced the same fate, she sold some of her jewelry. My father had to sell a little property he had in Delhi. These are the stories I have heard.”

Karan Johar also shared that his family wasn’t ‘wealthy.’ They belonged to an upper-middle-class family who lived in a wealthy neighborhood. However, his father, Yash Johar, treated him like a prince and provided him with the best of education and life.

During the conversation, KJo claimed it was his two to three directorials that earned money for Dharma Productions. The filmmaker, to date, works for 16-20 hours and has no guilt about splurging his hard money on shopping, which he finds therapeutic.

“Why should I apologize for the wealth I earned through hard work?” concluded Karan Johar.

