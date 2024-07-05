Bhuvan Bam became an internet sensation because of ‘BB Ki Vines’. The YouTuber has been winning hearts for the past many years with his incredible work. Along with entertaining viewers with his videos, Bhuvan also impressed them with his music and acting. He has acted in two shows so far – Dhindora and Taaza Khabar.

It has become quite common for some popular Indian influencers to be a part of some movies or shows. However, not everyone is a fan of such casting decisions. Recently, Gangs of Wasseypur director Anurag Kashyap shared his thoughts about how influencers can’t act. However, the director said that Bhuvan Bam is an exception. Now, the YouTuber actor has shared his reaction to the same.

Bhuvam Bam On Anurag Kashyap’s Statements

In an interview, the Taaza Khabar star said, “I never thought this would come so soon in life. Feeling to acchi hai. There’s an old vlog on my channel where I have said that if I get appreciated by two people in life, my life will be fulfilled, and one of those people is Anurag Kashyap. Ek baar bol diya tha to chala gaya hoga universe mein. While there is a long way to go for me, at this stage, hearing this coming from him is quite encouraging.”

In the same interview with Hindustan Times, the Dhindora star opened up about people’s prejudice against social media influencers. Bhuvan Bam mentioned that these assumptions do occur, and he doesn’t blame anyone for it since such a transition has never been seen before. According to him, there is a belief that actors on one side can act, whereas influencers on the other side cannot. He believes that over time, this distinction will start to blur.

Bhuvan Bam stated, “With art, it’s difficult to please everyone and when you come from a social media background, the judgement is naturally very heavy, and people perceive you differently. You have to change the mind of the hierarchy, and this point of proving yourself will never go,” he says, adding that the tag and the labelling will always be there. “But I like it when someone undermines me as proving them wrong and changing their thinking tastes all the sweeter.”

Meanwhile, Bhuvan Bam’s Disney+ Hotstar series Taaza Khabar is renewed for another season.

