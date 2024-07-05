The biggest question after Pradhan Ji ko goli kisne maari from Panchayat season 3, the next question was Sachiv Ji Mirzapur mein kya kar rahe hain. Yes, it was rumored that Panchayat Abhishek Tripathi, aka Sachiv Ji, played by Jitendra Kumar, is entering Mirzapur Season 3.

Sachiv Ji In Mirzapur Season 3

Jitendra Kumar’s character was supposed to enter Mirzapur to investigate who shot Pradhan Ji, the husband of the Sarpanch of Phulera village. Panchayat season 3 has ended on a cliffhanger, leaving the audience with this question:

In fact, this Mirzapur x Panchayat crossover became one of the highlights and most unexpected twists in the stories of the much-loved web series on Amazon Prime. In fact, reports suggest that Jitendra Kumar has been paid a very high amount to be a part of this crossover.

Jitendra Kumar’s Paycheck for Mirzapur Season 3

Reports suggested that the Kota Factory actor has been paid a whopping 5 lakh per episode for his extended cameo in Ali Fazal‘s gangster drama. So could Sachiv Ji investigate who shot Sarpanch Ji, after entering the world of Mirzapur?

Well, the answer is NO! Because according to the wildest rumors no such extended cameo happened in Mirzapur Season 3 and it was just a figment of imagination that was presented by some over-excited fan but believed by everyone else.

Phulera’s Sachiv Ji, is happy in his own Panchayat world and does not need to mingle with Mirzapur. However, this crossover could definitely have been a part of the promotional strategy, and the story about Jitendra Kumar investigating Pradhan Ji’s attack in Mirzapur might be a possible story for a crossover promotion since both the web series belong to the same platform.

But to put a full stop to everyone’s imagination, Jitendra Kumar is not a part of Ali Fazal’s web series Mirzapur Season 3, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Studio.

For more such myth-busters, stay tuned to Koimoi.

