Ranvir Shorey is a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT 3. In one of the episodes, Ranvir talked about being out of work, so he decided to join the reality show. The show is hosted by Anil Kapoor and started streaming online on June 21.

On Bigg Boss OTT 3, when Ranvir Shorey introduced himself, he told Shivani Kumari, “I am an actor. I did my first film in 1999. If I had work, why would I be here today?” The actor has mainly appeared in Indie movies. Actress Divya Dutta, who is also known for working on projects like Shorey, was asked why actors like him are out of work.

Divya Dutta On Ranvir Shorey Joining Bigg Boss OTT

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, the Aaja Nachle actress said, “Here we have a lot of flavours of the season. It is like if you keep a diamond here, then everyone will want that and then in the next five-six films you will see the same actor. Then, their attention will shift, and they will look at the next diamond. So, it is rotating, but my case was different, I have been consistent maybe because I divide my work.”

Divya Dutta added that Ranvir Shorey must have refused a lot of work, too. She called him a fabulous actor and stated, “It can’t be like he is not getting work, especially with OTT coming in. But an actor also has that will, where they feel they don’t want to do certain roles. Maybe he is going through that phase.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

Divya Dutta and Ranvir Shorey worked together in several movies, including Manto and Aaja Nachle. When asked to describe him, Dutt called him a fun person.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor is hosting Bigg Boss OTT 3. Salman Khan hosted the second season, and Karan Johar hosted the first season. This is Anil’s first time hosting a reality show.

Must Read: Chandu Champion Director Kabir Khan Reacts To Bollywood’s Corporate Booking Practices: “Some Players Are Trying To Say Let’s Get Bigger…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News