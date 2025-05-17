Bollywood actress Divya Dutta is a renowned name in the film fraternity. The actress played the role of Isri Kaur in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and was widely praised for the same. But not many know that she initially wasn’t keen to play for a personal reason — she had a crush on Farhan Akhtar. Read on to know more.

In a chat with Pinkvilla, Divya Duttta shared the reason behind turning down the role of playing the elder sister of Farhan Akhtar in the film. The actress shared, “I wasn’t doing it because I had a huge crush on Farhan at that time. I said, ‘Why should I play his sister?’ Rakeysh said, ‘But you’re an actor; you’re a professional. I said, ‘Yeah, but you know..’”

However, the director was convinced because he believed that she was perfect. She was his “first and last choice” for Isri Kaur, and in the end, she also changed her mind. She further shared that when she arrived at the sets of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag for the first time, she couldn’t recognise Farhan Akhtar. He had completely transformed himself and resembled Milkha Singh.

Released in 2013, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is a biopic of Indian athlete Milkha Singh, also known as The Flying Sikh. The film also stars Sonam Kapoor, Pavan Malhotra, and Art Malik. Written by Prasoon Joshi, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag went on to win several awards, including two national awards.

