Only about a week ago, Hina Khan made the heartbreaking announcement of being diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. She is undergoing treatment with a strong heart and sharing glimpses of her recovery on social media. After her first chemotherapy, the former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress cut her hair short. Scroll below for details as her mother struggles to see the unfortunate changes.

Hina has had an inspirational journey in her acting career. Now, she continues to inspire millions with her determination to defeat breast cancer. She recently also revealed attending an award function just before her first chemotherapy session.

In a new video from her room, Hina Khan could be seen sitting in front of the dressing table and consoling her mother from a distance. Her birth giver was in tears and chanted prayers as the actress was set to cut her hair short. “Ro nahi yaar, please ro mat. Nahi, kyu? It’s just hair mumma, aap nahi cut karte ho?” she could be heard convincing her mom in the video.

With the help of a hairstylist, Hina Khan chopped her hair and bravely accepted her new bob cut without a single tear in her eyes. The caption of her post read, “I have decided to give myself every chance possible to win this battle. I choose to let go of my beautiful hair before it starts falling off. I didn’t want to endure this mental breakdown for weeks. So, I choose to let go of my crown because I’ve realized my real crown is my COURAGE, my STRENGTH , and the love I have for myself. Aur haan.. I have decided to use my own hair to make a nice Wig for this phase.”

Hina Khan also thanked her mother, boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, and her professional team for backing her during this difficult journey. Take a look at the heartbreaking video below:

Netizens, including Television peers, had nothing but love and words of strength for Hina.

Juhi Parmar wrote, “You are an inspiration Hina. My eyes welled up with tears while watching it. But my heart so full of pride witnessing your strength and courage. The courage of letting go and the strength to smile through it all. Sending you tons of love and healing. God is with you.”

Gauahar Khan commented, “Inallaaha maa as Sabreen ! It’s all gonna be good ❤️. May Allah make it easy for you , and give u shifa ! Ameen.”

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Rohan Mehra commented, “You still look the prettiest”

Drashti Dhami wrote, “Warrior !!!!!!! Is the word for u !!!! Sooo muc love for u Hina ! “

A fan commented, “she holds tears in her eyes.”

We wish a speedy recovery for Hina Khan!

